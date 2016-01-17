Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bedroom Interior with Green Walls, Brown Wardrobe, Bed with Light Linens, Bedside Table, Ladies Table with Mirror, Potted Plants and Hanging White Decorative Pano on the Wall. 3D Illustration
white interior design of living room -3D illustration
Contemporary home interior with wooden stairs and open living room
Interior of new apartment, veranda with two sunbeds
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - November 7, 2016 : Outdoor patio with empty chair and table
Interior of modern office waiting room with white walls, carpeted floor, gray sofa and open space office to the left. 3d rendering
Interior of the bedroom in a box. 3D illustration
white modern interior with panoramic windows and corner sofa-3D rendering

See more

247696984

See more

247696984

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134057607

Item ID: 2134057607

Bedroom Interior with Green Walls, Brown Wardrobe, Bed with Light Linens, Bedside Table, Ladies Table with Mirror, Potted Plants and Hanging White Decorative Pano on the Wall. 3D Illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7680 × 5760 pixels • 25.6 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

SK-Studio