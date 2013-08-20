Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful woman green short evening mini dress.Summer clothes collection.Bright makeup.Woman studio photography.Conceptual fashion art.Seductive candid pose.Femme fatale.3D Render.
Formats
3200 × 4000 pixels • 10.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG