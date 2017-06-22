Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 57350656
Beautiful watercolor background in soft pink and magenta- Great for textures and backgrounds for your projects!
Illustration Formats
4854 × 4116 pixels • 16.2 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 848 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 424 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.