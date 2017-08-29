Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 55191562
Beautiful watercolor background in soft magenta and purple- Great for textures and backgrounds for your projects!
Illustration Formats
4440 × 3156 pixels • 14.8 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 711 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 356 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.