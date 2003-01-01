Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful Tie Fashion. Lavender Seamless Canvas. Gray Hippie Tie Dye Shirt. Acrylic Brush Paint. Gray Paint Logo Watercolor. Seamless Ikat Kaleidoscope. Dye Clothes.
Formats
4000 × 1000 pixels • 13.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 250 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 125 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG