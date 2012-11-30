Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful splash of pink watercolor. Colorful pink color stain with aquarelle paint blotch. Handmade illustration of pink watercolor. watercolor paint stroke background. Watercolor spot.
Formats
8000 × 8000 pixels • 26.7 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG