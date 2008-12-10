Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful houses in Amsterdam drawn with black on white background. Suitable for print, postcard, sketchbook cover, poster, stickers, your design.
Cartoon hand drawing houses
Old Holland houses set, vector illustration
Isolated five european houses; old town; black and white
Cartoon hand drawing houses
Vector background with black outline Amsterdam
A set of black silhouette Amsterdam houses. Traditional old european buildings.
Seamless house pattern - Dutch, Amsterdam houses, retro style

See more

652601791

See more

652601791

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124525371

Item ID: 2124525371

Beautiful houses in Amsterdam drawn with black on white background. Suitable for print, postcard, sketchbook cover, poster, stickers, your design.

Formats

  • 3747 × 2759 pixels • 12.5 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 736 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 368 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nataliia Yarova

Nataliia Yarova