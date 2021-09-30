Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089555510
Beautiful girl with a wreath on her head of flowers, berries and leaves.Watercolor illustration.
I
By Irina Alex
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artartworkbackgroundbeautifulbeautyberriesblossombouquet of flowersbouquet of rosesdesigndrawingdrawneyefacefashionfashion illustrationfloralflowergirlgirlygreenhairhairstylehandheadillustrationisolatedladyleafleaveslipsloveluxurypaintprettyprintrosesketchspringstylesummerwatercolorwhitewomanwreathwreath of flowersyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist