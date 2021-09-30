Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2082998419
Beautiful decorative japanese carp koi fish set (Cyprinus carpio) and lotus flowers. Watercolor painting. Hand drawn illustration. Greeting cards, textile, wallpaper, bed linen design
k
By katiko.dp
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanimalartbackgroundbeautifulbeautybordercardcarpchinachinesecolorfulcyprinuscyprinus carpiodecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawnelementfloralflowersframefriezegreengreetinghandhandmadeholidayillustrationjapankoilinelotusnaturalnaturepaintpaperpatternplantprintrowstripetextiletexturetraditionaltropicalwallpaperwatercolorwave
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist