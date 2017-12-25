Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A Beautiful Baroque Ornament Ethnic style border design handmade artwork pattern with watercolor, trending, texture digital Baroque Border Motif.Textile print For Digital painting.Design
Edit
The monochrome pattern with embroidered satin stitch, bouquet of blue flowers and buds with leaves on a black background
Decorative elegant luxury design.Paisley pattern.
Decorative elegant luxury design.Paisley pattern.
stock vector flowers and leaf ornament. oriental or russian pattern.necklace embroidery design
Decorative laced ornamental doodle composition, on dark background
damask pattern
Floral print for t shirt.

See more

348787403

See more

348787403

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140035489

Item ID: 2140035489

A Beautiful Baroque Ornament Ethnic style border design handmade artwork pattern with watercolor, trending, texture digital Baroque Border Motif.Textile print For Digital painting.Design

Formats

  • 5544 × 7018 pixels • 18.5 × 23.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 790 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 395 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Arts 1

Digital Arts 1