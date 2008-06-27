Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Barbados flag. BB national symbol. State government banner of capital Bridgetown city. Barbados patriotism logo. Nation independence BRB. Flag with art effect of noise and interference. 2D Image
Formats
4777 × 3184 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG