Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Balloon gold birthday party single blank golden 1 one empty. Anniversary graduation retirement holiday decoration classic. Luxury design element. 3d render isolated on white background
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

69025993

Stock Illustration ID: 69025993

Balloon gold birthday party single blank golden 1 one empty. Anniversary graduation retirement holiday decoration classic. Luxury design element. 3d render isolated on white background

Illustration Formats

  • 3535 × 7070 pixels • 11.8 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 1000 pixels • 1.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 250 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

snake3d

snake3d