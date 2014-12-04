Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 29289898
Balearic Islands. Shaded relief map. Surrounding territory greyed out. Colored according to elevation. Includes clip path for the state area.
Illustration Formats
5000 × 3222 pixels • 16.7 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 644 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG