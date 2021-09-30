Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094782623
Bacteria or virus around the human colon on white background. 3d illustration
c
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3danatomyanusbackgroundbenign tumourscancer symptomscellschemotherapycoloncolon cancercolorectal cancercuredigestiondigestiveendoscopicflexiblehealthillustrationinternalorganpatientpolypprecancerousradiation therapyrectumrectum cancersciencescientificsectionslingsurgerytreatmenttumourvaccine therapy
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist