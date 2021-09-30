Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089542556
Background with many lines in the form of a plant from black lines, Isolated on a white background. 3D illustration
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustrationabstractadultamazonartbackdropbackgroundblackbranchcoloringcontourcontouredcoverdecorationdesigndrawingdrawnexoticfashionfernficusflorafloralfoliagehorizontalillustrationjunglelandscapeleaflinemonochromenatureornamentoutlinepalmpatternplantprintrainforestseasonsimplesketchtexturetropictropicaluncoloredwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist