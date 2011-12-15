Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 10552954
Background illustration of a pink world, universe with a planet and a butterfly. Plenty of copy space for additional design elements and text.
Illustration Formats
3000 × 5479 pixels • 10 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
548 × 1000 pixels • 1.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
274 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.