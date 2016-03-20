Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Baby shower invitation outline card design. Horizontal frame with newborn birthday decoration elements. Adorable bear, balloon, clothing. Line baby background with text space illustration.
Formats
8942 × 5008 pixels • 29.8 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 560 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 280 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG