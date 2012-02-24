Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Aspergillus clavatus mold fungi and molecule of patulin toxin, 3D illustration. A mycotoxin produced by mold fungi Aspergillus, Penicillium and Byssochlamys, found in rotting apples and other foods
Tasty fresh pink donut lay on the black surface with icing sugar powder
Cotton swabs isolated on black.
Chinese New Year food
Coronavirus Worlds. Viral Epidemic series. 3D Illustration of Coronavirus particles and micro space elements for use in projects on virus, epidemic, infection, disease and health
face cream top view, freshness and purity concept with ice
Basketball design abstract background for your use
Cookie dough, ingredients and dough on red background with christmas decor, holiday cookies at home

See more

1849616686

See more

1849616686

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137609897

Item ID: 2137609897

Aspergillus clavatus mold fungi and molecule of patulin toxin, 3D illustration. A mycotoxin produced by mold fungi Aspergillus, Penicillium and Byssochlamys, found in rotting apples and other foods

Formats

  • 6429 × 4286 pixels • 21.4 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kateryna Kon

Kateryna Kon