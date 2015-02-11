Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Artistic pastel blue pink abstract gradient spotlight effect soft color transition luxury elegant decorative background texture web template banner app graphic fashion decoration creativity concept
Edit
Abstract watercolor colorful blue purple violet violaceous red orange yellow blur gradient background web banner
Abstract wavy multicolored blurred background gradient.
Pink blue purple gradient background The pastel uses a cool blend of cool, sweet colors and a soft mist for a winter morning.
Colorful abstract blur background,wallpaper
Abstract soft cloud background in pastel colorful gradation.
Soft cloudy is gradient pastel,Abstract sky background in sweet color.
Soft cloudy is gradient pastel,Abstract sky background in sweet color.

See more

478611829

See more

478611829

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138790893

Item ID: 2138790893

Artistic pastel blue pink abstract gradient spotlight effect soft color transition luxury elegant decorative background texture web template banner app graphic fashion decoration creativity concept

Formats

  • 2448 × 3264 pixels • 8.2 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gurutop5

Gurutop5