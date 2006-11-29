Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Artistic Dye Banner. Yellow Wallpaper Sample Aztec Repeat Elements. Dirty Watercolor Splatters. Oil Artwork Dyed Template. Watercolor Painting Ink Art. Watercolor Art, Light
Formats
3840 × 2200 pixels • 12.8 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 573 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 287 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG