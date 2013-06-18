Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Artist watercolor paint top view of Malé, the capital and most populous city in the Republic of Maldives.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3795 × 2548 pixels • 12.7 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 671 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG