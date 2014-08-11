Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Architect interior designer concept: hand-drawn draft unfinished project that becomes real, spa bathroom, sauna room with glass door , bathtub, washbasin, lamp, towels and bathrobe, 3d illustration
living room with a beautiful interior
Wooden wardrobe made of beech wood. Architecture, Interiors of empty apartment, room with wardrobe
Modern Hotel Bathroom Environment Arranged in Pastel and Brown Colors. Horizontal Image Orientation
Luxury bathroom interior with white walls
Interior design decor showing modern kitchen and sink in luxury apartment showroom
TALLINN, ESTONIA - AUGUST 23, 2016: Bathroom inTallinn Backpackers hostel in Tallinn.
Classic kitchen, scandinavian minimal interior design with wooden and brown details, 3d illustration

See more

576647902

See more

576647902

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137934553

Item ID: 2137934553

Architect interior designer concept: hand-drawn draft unfinished project that becomes real, spa bathroom, sauna room with glass door , bathtub, washbasin, lamp, towels and bathrobe, 3d illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2250 pixels • 13.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Archi_Viz

Archi_Viz