Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080735165
Amur tiger. Symbol of the Chinese New Year 2022.
d
By danceufa.ru
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022amuramur tigerangryanimalartasiabackgroundbeautifulbengalbengal tigerbig wild catcartooncatchinese new year 2022christmas evechristmas nightcongratulationdangerdecorationdesignfacefestivegraphichappyholidayillustrationnaive illustrationnaturalnaturenew yearnew year's cardpantherapanthera tigrispatternpostcardpostcard templateposterpredatorprintsketchsymboltiger yeartigerstigriswatercolor tigerwildlifeyellowzoo
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist