Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 60197533
Alphabet set includes this exclamation point which seems to be made of bright green gelatin. It is decorated with semi-transparent, three layer, flowers in pink, blue and green.
Illustration Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG