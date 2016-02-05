Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 42899038
Alphabet letters A to Z are filled with print depicting jumping poodles. Scalloped edged letters sit on top of pink polka dotted squares.
Illustration Formats
2544 × 3224 pixels • 8.5 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
789 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
395 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.