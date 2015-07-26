Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Alcohol Ink Abstract Texture Translucent. Shiny Golden Luxurious Metallic Marble. Modern Contemporary Fluid Art Technique. High Quality Details with Metallic Flecks. Pattern. Trendy Wallpaper.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5827 × 3885 pixels • 19.4 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG