Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Accipitridae, the american bald eagle flying over the ocean, clear blue sky and puffy clouds and seagulls in the background, room provided for copy space. 3D render.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

615370

Stock Illustration ID: 615370

Accipitridae, the american bald eagle flying over the ocean, clear blue sky and puffy clouds and seagulls in the background, room provided for copy space. 3D render.

Illustration Formats

  • 3000 × 2250 pixels • 10 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

S

sam100