Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
abstract yellow background or gold Christmas background with bright center spotlight, vintage grunge background texture, gold Christmas paper layout design for luxury holiday background ad

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

121544419

Stock Illustration ID: 121544419

abstract yellow background or gold Christmas background with bright center spotlight, vintage grunge background texture, gold Christmas paper layout design for luxury holiday background ad

Illustration Formats

  • 3959 × 3072 pixels • 13.2 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 776 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 388 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Attitude

Attitude