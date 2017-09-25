Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract watercolor painted background. Bright abstract blue and yellow watercolor background. Flag of Ukraine
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3470 × 2327 pixels • 11.6 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 671 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG