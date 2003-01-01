Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract watercolor black and white background. Paint smears, splashes, streaks, blurring, gradient, drops. Texture, background design, banner, calendar, business card, postcard.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2108188541

Item ID: 2108188541

Abstract watercolor black and white background. Paint smears, splashes, streaks, blurring, gradient, drops. Texture, background design, banner, calendar, business card, postcard.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

t.karnash

t.karnash