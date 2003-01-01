Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract wallpaper. Decorative hipster tile. Artistic background. Creative doodle art seamless pattern with different shapes and textures. Collage.
Formats
4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG