Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract texture, marble pattern, pastel color mixed with watercolor. for wallpaper, web, design, template, card, season, modern
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3993 × 2442 pixels • 13.3 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG