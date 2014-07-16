Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract surface of blur radial zoom in lilac and blue tones on a black background. Spectacular bright background with radial, diverging, converging lines .
Formats
6612 × 4408 pixels • 22 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG