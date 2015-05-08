Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 1168773082
Abstract sparkling light rays and lighting flare background. Colorful stripes beam pattern. Stylish illustration modern trend colors backdrop. Banner, booklet, brochure, poster cover.
Illustration Formats
4620 × 3079 pixels • 15.4 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.