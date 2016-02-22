Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Seamless Wall. Art Black Color Painted Blot. Old Tie Dye Splat. Stripe Geometric Pastel Texture. Wash Ink Concrete Pattern. Line Colour Stripe. Stripe Line Abstract Splash. Old Black Shape.
Edit
Vintage pattern with metallic black background. Retro background. Black reflective texture for background.
Grey Geometric Abstract Background. Grunge Abstract Colorful Painted Kaleidoscopic. Dark Pattern
Grey Geometric Abstract Background. Grunge Abstract Colorful Painted Kaleidoscopic. Dark Pattern
Grey Geometric Abstract Background. Grunge Abstract Colorful Painted Kaleidoscopic. Dark Pattern
Grunge Abstract Colorful Painted Kaleidoscopic.
Grunge Abstract Colorful Painted Kaleidoscopic. Color Geometric Abstract Background. Dark Pattern

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141779

Item ID: 2143141779

Abstract Seamless Wall. Art Black Color Painted Blot. Old Tie Dye Splat. Stripe Geometric Pastel Texture. Wash Ink Concrete Pattern. Line Colour Stripe. Stripe Line Abstract Splash. Old Black Shape.

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna