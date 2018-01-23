Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Seamless Line. Wet Bohemian Tye Die Blob. Art Tie Dye Print. Old Dirty Stain. Bright Watercolor Stone Spatter. Stripe Wash Abstract Stripe. Wash Rustic Grunge. Line Ink Backdrop Texture.
Edit
Turquoise seamless ikat Persian Carpet. Ethnic texture abstract ornament. Mexican Traditional Carpet Fabric Texture. Arabic,turkish carpet ornament. African textures and traditional motifs, vintage.
Monochrome seamless vector background. White hand drawn vertical lines in horizontal rows on black background. Monochromatic design. Hand drawn doodle strokes. Abstract geometric lines background.
Monochrome geometric vector background. Abstract halftone illustration pattern. Vintage texture
Vintage halftone monochrome geometric texture background. Abstract Texture
Abstract halftone background pattern. Monochrome geometric vector line illustration
Vertical and round line pattern vector. Design random white on black background. Design print for illustration, textile, wallpaper, background.
Monochrome geometric vector background. Abstract halftone illustration pattern. Vintage texture

See more

1386815174

See more

1386815174

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140781265

Item ID: 2140781265

Abstract Seamless Line. Wet Bohemian Tye Die Blob. Art Tie Dye Print. Old Dirty Stain. Bright Watercolor Stone Spatter. Stripe Wash Abstract Stripe. Wash Rustic Grunge. Line Ink Backdrop Texture.

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna