Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract Seamless Line. Wet Bohemian Tye Die Blob. Art Tie Dye Print. Old Dirty Stain. Bright Watercolor Stone Spatter. Stripe Wash Abstract Stripe. Wash Rustic Grunge. Line Ink Backdrop Texture.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG