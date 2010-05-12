Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
abstract red and black are light pattern with the gradient is the with floor wall metal texture soft tech diagonal background black dark sleek clean modern.
Formats
8200 × 5200 pixels • 27.3 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 634 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG