Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 158205209
abstract red background Christmas color, vintage grunge background texture gradient design, website template background, sponge distressed texture rough messy paint canvas, holiday ad background
Illustration Formats
3608 × 4500 pixels • 12 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
802 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
401 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG