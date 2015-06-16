Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
abstract purple background or purple paper with bright center spotlight and black vignette border frame with vintage grunge background texture purple paper layout design of light colorful graphic art
3508 × 2480 pixels • 11.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG