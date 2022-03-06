Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract and pattern background illustration with gradient color combinations. This luxurious background is suitable for presentation, poster, wallpaper, personal website, UI and UX experiences, etc.
Formats
4800 × 2700 pixels • 16 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG