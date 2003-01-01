Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract pastel holographic blurred grainy pink purple gradient banner digital background texture. Colorful digital grain soft noise effect pattern. Lo-fi multicolor vintage retro design.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134032359

Item ID: 2134032359

Abstract pastel holographic blurred grainy pink purple gradient banner digital background texture. Colorful digital grain soft noise effect pattern. Lo-fi multicolor vintage retro design.

Formats

  • 7000 × 2334 pixels • 23.3 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ganjalex

ganjalex