Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract painting. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints and wallpapers. Oil on canvas.
Giant Redwood trees rise up either side of a small hiking trail
Inside of a natural cave with green and blue reflection from water on the north coast of Zakynthos, Greece.
Kalach, Russia - March 28, 2015: Old abandoned chalky cave monastery in Kalach, Voronezh Region
PRIMARY SWAMP FOREST. NATURE RESERVE. BARYCZ VALLEY, POLAND.
Stalactites in a cave Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai Province, Thailand
Tree Reflections, the bare trees are definitely ready for winter
Old wood skin neutral texture

See more

1467507329

See more

1467507329

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124815006

Item ID: 2124815006

Abstract painting. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints and wallpapers. Oil on canvas.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5031 × 5232 pixels • 16.8 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 962 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 481 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tofutyklein

tofutyklein