Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 14468335
Abstract painted floral design with red tulip flowers and splashes in front of blue on white background. Art is painted and created by photographer
Illustration Formats
2416 × 5218 pixels • 8.1 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
463 × 1000 pixels • 1.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
232 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG