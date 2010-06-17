Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Abstract painted floral design with red tulip flowers and splashes in front of blue on white background. Art is painted and created by photographer

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

14468335

Stock Illustration ID: 14468335

Abstract painted floral design with red tulip flowers and splashes in front of blue on white background. Art is painted and created by photographer

Illustration Formats

  • 2416 × 5218 pixels • 8.1 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 463 × 1000 pixels • 1.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 232 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

L

Louisanne