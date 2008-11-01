Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract ocean - ART. Natural Luxury. The style includes marble swirls or agate waves. Adorable blue paint 3d digital textile background with the addition of gold dust
Formats
2400 × 2400 pixels • 8 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG