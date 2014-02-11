Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Multicolored Psychedelic Digital Zebra Stripes Seamless Pattern Trendy Fashion Colors Perfect for Allover Fabric Print or Wrapping Paper Fuchsia Pink Tones
Edit
Set of 3 abstract colorful artistic neon striped vector backgrounds. Beautiful detailed textures for posters, covers, etc. Holographic shiny gradients.
Abstract painting texture. Art wallpaper. Simple drawn close up textured brush strokes. Background pattern for design posters, business cards, invitations and other print matter.
Abstract pink rough paper background wavy motion style with dots.
abstract background created with lines
Seamless Zebra pattern. Vector illustration. The bright print clothing. 80s style
A pink and purple tiger striped background. Seamlessly repeatable. Raster.
Violet retro seamless pattern with wave. Can be used for wallpaper, web page background, wrapping paper, print on fabric.

See more

333803147

See more

333803147

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2138997939

Item ID: 2138997939

Abstract Multicolored Psychedelic Digital Zebra Stripes Seamless Pattern Trendy Fashion Colors Perfect for Allover Fabric Print or Wrapping Paper Fuchsia Pink Tones

Formats

  • 6494 × 4724 pixels • 21.6 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 727 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ztarstock

ztarstock