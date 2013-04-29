Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 269275898
Abstract monochrome dark grungy surreal tunnel interior background, 3d illustration with concrete texture
Illustration Formats
4500 × 2700 pixels • 15 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.