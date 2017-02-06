Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 9497455
Abstract mesh disc in four sections, in silver grey, white and black, with a white center. Set against a silver background.
Illustration Formats
3974 × 3500 pixels • 13.2 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 881 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 441 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.