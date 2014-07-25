Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Abstract illustration of of a Christmas tree made from stars and swirls on top of snow hills. A single star shines in the sky as snow falls on a red background. Copy space.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

41053669

Stock Illustration ID: 41053669

Abstract illustration of of a Christmas tree made from stars and swirls on top of snow hills. A single star shines in the sky as snow falls on a red background. Copy space.

Illustration Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Frannyanne

Frannyanne

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.