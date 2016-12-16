Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract geometric pattern. Seamless vertical black ornament on a white background. Fashionable design of background, template, fabric, textile, wallpaper, packaging.
Edit
Black and white grunge stripe line vector background. Abstract halftone illustration background.Spotted grunge grid background pattern
Black and white grunge stripe line background. Abstract halftone illustration background.Spotted grunge grid background pattern
Grunge halftone black and white line texture background. Abstract spotted illustration Texture
Black and white pattern with simple geometric ornate for brand, product, gift or card background
Abstract chaotic geometric pattern gray and white abstraction on background circling chaotically
White Stripes Template. Fashion Brushstroke Wallpaper. Water Horizontal Artwork. Watercolor Stripes Ornament. Grunge Lines Print. Graphic Horizontal Painting. Gray Watercolor Stripes Pattern.
Memphis abstract seamless pattern with black and pink animal striped square and lined frames. Hipster vintage 80s-90s pop art style funky banner design. Vector graphic black line on white background.

See more

762141730

See more

762141730

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143899585

Item ID: 2143899585

Abstract geometric pattern. Seamless vertical black ornament on a white background. Fashionable design of background, template, fabric, textile, wallpaper, packaging.

Formats

  • 2500 × 2500 pixels • 8.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

t.karnash

t.karnash