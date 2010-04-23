Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract geometric composition with branch and shadow on the wall, Natural stone step pedestal. Trendy minimalist banner, 3D render illustration.
Edit
Premium podium made of paper on pastel background with plant branches,leaves,pebbles and natural stones.Mock up for the exhibitions,presentation of products, therapy, relaxation and health -3d render.
Cube in the studio. 3d illustraion. Background for the design of your products
Green square box of product display with palm leaf shadow, Natural concept, Pedestal, Podium, Stand, 3D Rendering
Cube in the studio. 3d illustraion. Background for the design of your products
Premium podium, stand on pastel light background. Unobtrusive background with plant and shadow on the wall -3D render.Mock up for exhibitions, presentation of products, therapy, relaxation and health.
Cube in the studio. 3d illustraion. Background for the design of your products
minimal cosmetics rectangle stand in pastel background,3d rendering

See more

1752367475

See more

1752367475

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142588553

Item ID: 2142588553

Abstract geometric composition with branch and shadow on the wall, Natural stone step pedestal. Trendy minimalist banner, 3D render illustration.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

vextor studio

vextor studio